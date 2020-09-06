The Russian nationwide soccer staff beat Hungary within the second match of the group stage of the League of Nations.

The assembly came about on the stadium in Budapest with empty stands and ended with a rating of three: 2 in favor of the Russians, stories TASS…

As a part of the Russian staff, Anton Miranchuk (fifteenth minute), Magomed Ozdoev (34) and Mario Fernandez (46) distinguished themselves. On behalf of the Hungarian staff, the objectives have been scored by Roland Schallai (62) and Nemanja Nikolic (70).

Russia is ranked first in group 3 of league B with six factors. Within the third spherical, our staff will play at house with Turkey, the match is scheduled for October 11.

As a reminder, on September 3, within the first match of the group stage of the League of Nations, the Russian staff in Moscow beat the Serbian staff with a rating of three: 1. The top coach of the nationwide staff Stanislav Cherchesov known as this victory troublesome, however deserved.