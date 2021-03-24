The Russian national team beat the national team of Malta in the first qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The meeting took place in Malta and ended with a score of 3: 1 in favor of the guests. The score was opened in the 23rd minute by captain Artem Dziuba, who returned to the team after last year’s scandal. Then the advantage of the Russians was increased by the defender Mario Fernandez. In the second half, Malta’s gap was cut by midfielder Joseph Mbong. At the 89th minute, the striker of the Russians Alexander Sobolev scored a goal.

In early March, it was reported that the match against Malta might not take place. In the country, due to the coronavirus pandemic, there is a ban on all sporting events, but for the sake of a match with the Russian national team, an exception was made.

In addition to Malta, the Russians in Group H will be opposed by Croatia, Slovenia, Slovakia and Cyprus. The winner of the group will receive a direct ticket to the world championship. The second-placed team will have a chance to compete for the right to play at the World Cup in the playoffs. On March 27, the Russian national team is to play the second qualifying match against Slovenia.