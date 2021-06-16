The Russian national team won the match of the second round of the group stage of the European Championship against Finland. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The meeting took place in St. Petersburg. In the 26th minute, due to injury, the defender of the Russians Mario Fernandez left the field. Instead, Vyacheslav Karavaev entered the game.

The Russian team opened the scoring in the end of the first half thanks to the efforts of Alexey Miranchuk. Having received the ball in the opponent’s penalty area, he hit the far corner of the goal of the Finnish national team.

Thus, the Russian national team won the first victory at the European Championship. In the first round of the group stage, Stanislav Cherchesov’s charges lost to Belgium with a score of 0: 3.

The final match of the group stage, the Russians will play against the national team of Denmark. The game will take place on June 21.