The Russian national football team defeated the Bulgarian national team in the last test match before the European Championship. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The match took place in Moscow at the VTB Arena and ended with a score of 1: 0 in favor of the Russians. The only goal in the 84th minute of the meeting was scored by striker Alexander Sobolev, who converted the penalty.

The match against the Bulgarians was the final one in preparation for the European Championship 2020. On June 1, the Russian national team on the road drew with the Poles with a score of 1: 1.