The Russian national team announced the squad for friendly matches with Serbia and Paraguay

The Russian national football team has announced its squad for friendly matches with the teams of Serbia and Paraguay. This is reported on website Russian Football Union (RFU).

In total, the published list included 28 players. In particular, Alexander Golovin from Monaco, Alexey Miranchuk from Atalanta, Arsen Zakharyan from Real Sociedad, Daler Kuzyaev from Le Havre and Andrey Lunev from Qarabag will come to the team’s location.

The Russian team will meet against the Serbian team on March 21 at the VTB Arena stadium and on the 25th against Paraguay. Both matches will be friendly.

On March 10, the Russian national team showed a new playing uniform. The presentation took place at the exhibition-forum “Russia”, which takes place at VDNKh in Moscow. The Russian company Jögel became the manufacturer of equipment for the national team.

On February 28, 2022, the International Football Federation (FIFA) suspended Russian national teams from participating in international tournaments. The teams lost the opportunity to fight for access to the finals of the World and European Championships.