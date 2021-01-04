The Russian national luge team has successfully passed the coronavirus test and will perform in full force at the European Championship, reports TASS…

The European Championship, which this year is combined with the World Cup stage, will be held from January 9 to 10 in Sigulda, Latvia.

The Russian team arrived in Latvia from the German Königssee, where the World Cup stage ended.

Earlier it was reported that the International Luge Federation (FIL) in early January will announce under which flag the Russian luge will perform at the World Championships in Germany.

Recall that on December 17, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled in a dispute between the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), according to which, until December 16, 2022, athletes representing the Russian Federation will be able to compete at the Olympic Games and World Championships exclusively in neutral status.