The USA national team won the MFM ice hockey semifinal match against Finland (4: 3) and reached the final, where they will play against Canada, which previously defeated the Russian national team with a score of 5: 0. In turn, the Russians in the match for the “bronze” of the youth championship will meet with the Finnish team.

The final of the World Youth Championship will be held on January 6 and starts at 05:30 Moscow time. The match for third place will take place on the same day, starting at 01:30 Moscow time. Both games will take place in Edmonton, Canada.

Earlier, the representatives of Canada in the quarterfinals of the youth world championship confidently beat the team from the Czech Republic and reached 1/2 of the world championship, and the Russian hockey players in the quarterfinals with a score of 2: 1 defeated the German national team.