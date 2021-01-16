The Russian national football team will play with the Malta team in the qualifying tournament for the 2022 World Cup at the National Stadium in the village of Ta-Kali near Valletta. This was reported on January 16 by the press service of the Malta Football Association.

The national stadium, home to Malta, was built in 1980, it is located 13 km from Valletta.

The game will take place on March 24, the beginning of the meeting is scheduled for 22:45 Moscow time, reports TASS.

The upcoming match will be the first for the Russian national team in 2021.

The Russian national team will play their first home match against the Slovenian team on March 27 in Sochi at the Fisht stadium, reports “Sport-Express”…

The venue for the game against Slovakia, which will take place on the road on March 30, has not yet been determined.

In addition to these matches, the team under the leadership of head coach Stanislav Cherchesov will play with the national teams of Croatia and Cyprus in the qualifying tournament for the 2022 World Cup.

The final part of the World Cup will be held from November 21 to December 18, 2022 in Qatar.