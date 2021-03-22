The Russian national football team has presented a new uniform, in which it will play in the summer at the European Championship. This is reported on website RFS.

The manufacturer was the Adidas company. So far, only the off-site kit is presented, the main color of which is white. There is an embroidery on the chest that forms the Russian coat of arms.

The European Championship will be held from June 11 to July 11. The Russian national team will play against Denmark, Finland and Belgium in the group stage.

At the next training camp, the Russian national team will play three qualification matches for the 2022 World Cup. On March 24, Stanislav Cherchesov’s team will play on the road with Malta, three days later in Sochi will host Slovenia, and three days later they will play an away match with Slovakia.

In addition to the aforementioned teams, the Russians in Group H will face Croatia and Cyprus. The winner of the group will receive a direct ticket to the world championship. The second-placed team will have a chance to compete for the right to play at the World Cup in the playoffs.