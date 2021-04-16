Russian figure skaters Anastasia Mishina and Alexander Gallyamov on Friday, April 16, won the short program at the World Team Championship (WCH) in Japan. Thus, the athletes brought the Russian national team 12 points, making its leadership in the overall standings even more solid. “Sport-Express”…

For their performance, the Russians received a score of 73.77, the second place was taken by a pair from Italy Nicole Della Monica and Matteo Guarise (66.09), and the third were athletes from Japan Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara (65.82).

On April 17th, couples will present their free program.

The national team at the Osaka tournament plays under the Russian flag. This tournament is not subject to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) ban on its use.

Figure skater Elizaveta Tuktamysheva commented on the fact that the Russian national team is holding the lead after two days of the World Team Championship.

“I am very happy with this day. Our guys performed excellently, took the highest places. I am very proud of my team that they are so strong, wonderful and confident. I’m glad how the day has passed. I am happy “, – quotes her words “Championship”…

On the eve of the Russians Anna Shcherbakova and Tuktamysheva took first and second places in the short program at the competition. Shcherbakova earned 81.07 points, Tuktamysheva – 80.35 points. The third place was taken by the representative of Japan Kaori Sakamoto.

Honored coach of the USSR in figure skating Tatyana Tarasova called their performance amazing, but stressed that it was too early to talk about Russia’s victory in the tournament.