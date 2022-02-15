The head coach of the Russian biathlon team Yuri Kaminsky reacted to the team’s third place in the relay at the Beijing Olympics. His words brought “Match TV”.

According to Kaminsky, Eduard Latypov, who took part in the final stage of the relay race, was in a hurry and believed in winning the race too early. “Eduard soon hung the medal around his neck. He could wait out the wind and not shoot into the gust. And then my knees trembled. Anything can happen in life, ”said the coach.

Earlier, on February 15, the Russian biathlon team missed the victory in the relay. Athletes from Norway won gold. Second place went to the representatives of France. The Russians, who were in the lead for most of the race, finished third. At the fourth stage, the team was represented by Eduard Latypov. At the last firing line, he made mistakes and went to two penalty loops.

The Beijing Olympics will run until February 20. Domestic athletes compete at competitions under the auspices of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).