The Russian Mission to the European Union (EU) discovered an error in the statement of the head of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen on the occasion of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

In a statement von der Leyen published on website The EC, on the occasion of the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, states that “On January 27, 1945, Allied forces liberated the Auschwitz-Birkenau (Auschwitz) extermination camp.”

The Russian diplomatic mission called this a mistake and called on the European Commission to correct it.

“It was the Red Army that liberated the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration death camp, not the Allied forces,” the Russian Permanent Mission to the EU said in a January 27 post on social media. X (formerly Twitter).

In 2005, the UN General Assembly signed a resolution establishing International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Its date was set as January 27. On this day in 1945, the Red Army liberated the Auschwitz concentration camp (German name Auschwitz), located on Polish territory. During his work, more than 1.1 million people were killed here, including about 1 million Jews.

The day before, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a greeting on the occasion of Holocaust Remembrance Day, said that Russia will always remember the cost of victory over Nazism in World War II. He emphasized that the memory of the victory is sacred for the country, and its preservation is the principled position of the Russian Federation and its society.