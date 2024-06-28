Former Russia 1 host Kurbangaleeva and musician Spirin recognized as foreign agents

On Friday, June 28, the Russian Ministry of Justice recognized former host of the Vesti program on the Rossiya 1 TV channel Farida Kurbangaleeva as a foreign agent. (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring) and the vocalist of the group “Cockroaches” Dmitry Spirin.

As the ministry stated, living outside Russia and working as a presenter on a platform provided by a foreign agent, Kurbangaleeva disseminated false information about the decisions and policies of the Russian authorities.

She spoke out against the special military operation in Ukraine, participated in the creation and dissemination of messages and materials of foreign agents to an unlimited number of people. She disseminated false information aimed at forming a negative image of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Ministry of Justice of Russia

The lead singer of the group “Cockroaches” and four other people were also recognized as foreign agents.

According to the department, Dmitry Spirin, the lead singer of the group “Cockroaches” living abroad, opposed the special operation and disseminated false information aimed at creating a negative image of Russia and its Armed Forces.

Participated as a respondent on information platforms provided by foreign agents and foreign media, as well as in the creation and distribution of messages and materials of foreign agents to an unlimited number of people Ministry of Justice of Russia

In addition, the Ministry of Justice’s register of foreign agents includes activists Daria Heiniken and Alexander Shurshev, ex-member of the Human Rights Council, constitutional lawyer and scientist Ilya Shablinsky and political scientist and journalist Konstantin Pakhalyuk.

Earlier, the former Vesti presenter was put on the wanted list

On June 20, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs announced a criminal wanted list for former host of the Vesti program Farida Kurbangaleeva.

It was specified that she is accused under Article 205.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Public calls to commit terrorist activity, public justification of terrorism or propaganda of terrorism”).

On June 26, the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia demanded the arrest of the journalist in absentia.

On the same day, the Zamoskvoretsky District Court of Moscow arrested Kurbangaleeva in absentia for two months. In addition to publicly justifying terrorism, she is accused under Part 2 of Article 207.3 (“Public dissemination of knowingly false information about the use of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. She has been put on the international wanted list.