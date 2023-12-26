The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has put politician Dmitry Gudkov on the wanted list for criminal charges.
The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has put politician Dmitry Gudkov on the wanted list (recognized in Russia as a foreign agent), against whom a case was opened for disseminating “fake news” about the Russian army. This, according to Lenta.ru, follows from the department’s search database.
#Russian #Ministry #Internal #Affairs #put #politician #Dmitry #Gudkov #wanted #list
Leave a Reply