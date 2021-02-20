The COVID-19 vaccine “KoviVac”, which was registered on Saturday, February 20, is stored at temperatures between +2 and +8 degrees. The corresponding data are published in the register of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation.

Shelf life: 6 months. Storage conditions: at a temperature of 2-8 degrees. Do not freeze, ”the message says.

According to the registry, the registration certificate expires on January 1, 2022.

The registration of the third Russian vaccine against COVID-19, which was developed by the Chumakov Center, was announced by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on February 20. He added that in mid-March, the first 120 thousand doses will be launched into civilian circulation.

On the same day, the country’s Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko said that the KoviVac vaccine had shown safety and efficacy in clinical trials.

The first vaccine against this virus in Russia and in the world was registered on August 11 last year. A drug called Sputnik V was developed at the Gamaleya Center. The second Russian vaccine was a drug from the Vector Center. It was registered in the fall of 2020.

