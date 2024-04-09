Ministry of Emergency Situations: the situation with floods in Russia is tense, but there are positive dynamics

The situation with the flood in the regions of Russia remains tense, but in several regions there are more positive dynamics, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations reports in Telegram-channel.

As the department noted, 24-hour watch is maintained in the most dangerous areas. Rescuers in flooded areas not only help people evacuate, but also rescue abandoned animals, the ministry noted.

As the press service indicated, more than 10.5 thousand residential buildings and 19.4 thousand household plots in 37 Russian regions remain flooded. “Among them are 11 residential buildings and 376 household plots in the Samara region, 99 residential buildings and 261 household plots in the Altai Territory and more than 10.3 thousand houses and 13.1 thousand household plots in the Orenburg region,” the Ministry of Emergency Situations assessed the situation.

6,555 people were evacuated from flooded areas throughout Russia.

Earlier, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said that the cause of the large-scale flood in Russia was waterlogging of the soil in the autumn and its subsequent freezing, as well as large volumes of snow, sudden spring warming and heavy rainfall.