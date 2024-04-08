The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations is increasing the grouping of its forces and assets in places where the situation with flood flooding and natural fires may become more complicated. The head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation, Alexander Kurenkov, announced this on April 8 during an extended meeting of the State Duma committees on preventing and minimizing the consequences of floods and fires in the spring period.

“Today, on the territory of a number of subjects of the Siberian, Ural and Volga federal districts, as a result of the spring flood, dozens of settlements have already found themselves in the flood zone,” Kurenkov said.

A difficult flood situation is developing in Kazakhstan, and this carries the risk of flooding of some settlements in the Kurgan region. To prevent a dangerous development of events, airmobile groups of the Ural units of the Ministry of Emergency Situations went to the region. They consist of 100 people and 22 pieces of equipment. In addition, the ministry constantly interacts with the Kazakhstan Ministry of Emergency Situations. There is also a possibility of flooding in Tyumen. To prevent this, the department will deploy its own group in the city, which, among other things, will have helicopters for evacuation and delivery of goods.

Kurenkov urged citizens to take floods seriously and evacuate before their homes are flooded. He recalled that you can wait out a natural disaster with relatives or use temporary accommodation centers (TAP).

“The 2024 fire season is open in 45 constituent entities of the Russian Federation, and 11 have a special fire regime. Large forest fires were also recorded in specially protected natural areas,” Kurenkov noted.

Since the beginning of the year, 318 natural fires have already occurred in Russia on a total territory of over 31 thousand hectares. Currently, 17 outbreaks are active on an area of ​​more than 6.5 thousand hectares. Seven of these fires have been contained.

Kurenkov noted that the Ministry of Emergency Situations has already transferred the necessary instructions on this problem to the responsible federal and regional authorities. As for responding to floods and forest fires, the ministry will monitor the situation and adjust its actions accordingly.

Floods have been recorded in Russian regions over the past week. On April 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin gave instructions to help flood victims. The head of state heard reports from the governors of the Altai Territory Viktor Tomenko and the Orenburg Region Denis Pasler, and also had a telephone conversation with the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Alexander Kurenkov about the situation in the regions.

On April 7, the head of state discussed the flood situation with the governors of the Tyumen and Kurgan regions, Alexander Moor and Vadim Shumkov. It continues to receive data from places of natural anomalies.

On April 8, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that rescuers were working around the clock in flood zones. According to the department, the most difficult situation was recorded in the Orenburg region. According to the regional government, by April 8, about 10.1 thousand residential buildings and more than 18.4 thousand household plots were flooded in the region. Deputy head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Viktor Yatsutsenko emphasized that day that such levels of flood in the Volga region and the Urals in 2024 had not previously been recorded historically.

In addition, forest fire season has begun in Russia. On April 8, 27 such fires occurred in the Primorsky Territory. On April 5, a ban on visiting forests was introduced in the Jewish Autonomous Region. March 30 In the area of ​​the city of Goryachy Klyuch, Krasnodar Territory, a forest fire covering an area of ​​3.3 hectares was extinguished. On March 29, the first cases of dry grass fires were recorded in the Oryol region.