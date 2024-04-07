Head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia Kurenkov: there are enough funds to eliminate the flood in Orsk

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations has enough funds to eliminate the flood caused by a dam break in Orsk. The head of the rescue department, Alexander Kurenkov, announced the readiness of the Ministry of Emergency Situations to begin eliminating the consequences of a natural disaster, reports RIA News.

“We have enough strength and resources. Work is underway. An assessment of the situation will be carried out. All [оборудование]“Whatever is needed will be brought,” said the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

He added that the most difficult situation is developing in the Leninsky district of Orsk and in the Old Town area.

On April 5, a dam that protected Orsk from the Ural River broke in the region. A state of emergency was introduced throughout the Orenburg region.

Kurenkov arrived in Orsk on April 7. According to journalists, the head of the rescue department led the work to eliminate the consequences of the natural disaster.