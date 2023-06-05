The Russian Ministry of Defense published a video of the destruction of the equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during an attempt to attack

The Russian Defense Ministry showed a video of the destruction of military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) during an attempted large-scale offensive in the Yuzhno-Donets direction. Frames publishes Telegram-channel RIA News.

Footage taken from an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) shows the defeat of Ukrainian vehicles moving across the field. Burning vehicles of the Ukrainian troops are visible, struck by the Russian military.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the failure of Ukraine’s attempt to conduct a large-scale offensive in five sectors of the front in the South Donetsk direction. The defense department noted that the Ukrainian troops did not achieve their goals.

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special operation in the Donbass. Thus, according to him, Moscow responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DNR and LNR).