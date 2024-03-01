Su-35S fighters of the Aerospace Forces (VKS) of the Russian Federation, while performing duty duties in the airspace in the Avdiivka direction in the special military operation (SVO) zone, do not allow aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to take off from airfields. The Russian Ministry of Defense announced this on its website on March 2. website.

“By being in the air, Russian Su-35S do not give the enemy the opportunity to even take off from their home airfield, since any air target attempting to take off will be immediately detected and destroyed,” the report says.

As the Russian military department clarified, the purpose of combat duty of fighters of the Russian Armed Forces in the air is to patrol in a given area and cover the actions of bomber and attack aircraft when carrying out air strikes on military targets and equipment of Ukrainian militants.

Earlier, on February 29, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that in the Avdeevsky direction, units of the Center group of troops occupied more advantageous lines and positions.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the Russian air defense forces shot down two Ukrainian Mig-29 fighters, a Su-25 attack aircraft, two Storm Shadow cruise missiles, four JDAM guided bombs, 35 HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, as well as 639 unmanned aerial vehicles devices.

On February 17, the Russian Armed Forces took full control of Avdeevka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), as reported by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, noting that the enemy fled, leaving behind weapons and military equipment. The head of the defense department emphasized that the liberation of the city by the Russian military made it possible to move the front line away from Donetsk and, therefore, significantly protect the settlement from attacks by the Kyiv regime.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

