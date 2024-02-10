Military facilities in the area of ​​Dimas airfield in Syria were hit by air bombs from F-35 fighters of the Israeli Air Force. This was reported during briefing on Saturday, February 10, Deputy Head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Warring Parties (CPVS) in Syria, Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit.

“On February 10, from 01:01 to 01:07, two F-35 tactical fighters of the Israeli Air Force launched an air strike with four guided bombs on military infrastructure in the area of ​​the Dimas airfield from the southern part of the Golan Heights without entering Syrian airspace,” he said. He.

Kulit informed that the strike caused material damage.

Earlier this day, the Syrian Ministry of Defense reported that the Israeli Air Force carried out strikes on the Damascus province. It was noted that air defense systems repelled the attack and shot down some of the bombs.

On February 7, the TsPVS reported an Israeli Air Force strike on the Syrian city of Homs. Civil infrastructure facilities were damaged. There were civilian deaths, including women and children, but their number was not reported.

On the same day, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) strike was confirmed by the Syrian Ministry of Defense. They indicated that several civilians were killed and injured. It was reported that several missiles were shot down by air defense systems.

Before this, on January 20, the Syrian state agency SANA reported that Israel attacked a residential building in Damascus. At the same time, Reuters, citing a source, reports that as a result of an Israeli strike on Damascus, a member of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was killed.

At the end of 2023, the Syrian Foreign Ministry, commenting on Israeli air strikes, said that Tel Aviv should not escape punishment for its actions. According to the Syrian Foreign Ministry, Israel continues its aggressive policy because the world community turns a blind eye to it.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on October 7, when Hamas subjected Israel to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. On the same day, the Israeli side began to launch retaliatory strikes.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.