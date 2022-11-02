Ministry of Defense: the management of Ukrainian army groupings has been significantly disrupted after the Russian strike

The Russian military violated the control of groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU), the Ministry of Defense reported, writes RIA News.

As clarified in the military department, the control of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was significantly disrupted after the strike inflicted by high-precision weapons. The ministry explained that the actions of the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) significantly hampered the transportation of Ukrainian reserves to the combat areas by rail. In addition, the strikes disrupted production at the enterprises of the military-industrial complex (MIC) of the country.

As a result of a massive air and sea-based long-range high-precision weapon attack on objects of control, communications and energy systems of Ukraine on October 31, the management of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and their logistic support was significantly disrupted Ministry of Defense of Russia

The ministry added that allied forces hit eight command posts of the Ukrainian army and destroyed three Ukrainian warehouses. Ukrainian troops have lost valuable Western weapons.

In the areas of the settlements of Belogorovka of the Luhansk People’s Republic, as well as Soledar of the Donetsk People’s Republic, two US-made AN / TPQ-50 counter-battery radar stations were destroyed Igor Konashenkov official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation Lieutenant General

blows

On Monday, October 31, Russian troops launched a series of strikes on military and energy facilities in Ukraine. The attack was carried out with high-precision weapons from the sea and air. The official representative of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, stressed that the goals of the strikes were achieved and all designated targets on enemy territory were hit.

The representative of the Ministry of Defense added that the RF Armed Forces also attacked eight command posts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporozhye and Mykolaiv regions. In addition, the positions of 57 artillery units and 136 enemy concentration areas were hit.

Putin’s position

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russian strikes on the territory of Ukraine can partly be considered a response to terrorist attacks from Kyiv in Sevastopol.

To some extent it is, but it’s not all we could do Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Drone attack

On October 29, drones attacked ships of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol. The Russian Defense Ministry considered that the blows were delivered by the Ukrainian side. The agency accused the UK of being involved in the attack and called the incident a terrorist act. The ministry noted that these ships ensured the security of the grain corridor.

The Governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, said that the attack of unmanned aerial vehicles in the Sevastopol Bay was the most massive since the start of a special military operation in Ukraine.

They created a threat both to our ships, which are supposed to ensure the safety of exporting grain, and to the civilian ships that are involved in this, and we have pledged to ensure this safety, but if, excuse me for the expression, Ukraine thrashes these ships, we will be to blame Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Due to the strikes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia suspended participation in the grain deal.