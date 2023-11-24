The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) on Friday, November 24, published footage of the work of the crews of the Ka-29 and Mi-8 naval aviation helicopters of the Black Sea Fleet patrolling the waters off the coast of the Crimean Peninsula.

It is noted that aircraft from the duty forces of the Black Sea Fleet are daily involved in this task. During sorties, pilots, interacting with the crews of warships and coastal observation posts, look for unmanned boats and high-speed boats of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

“Black Sea aviators have already destroyed quite a few targets that pose a direct threat to shipping in the Black Sea,” the ministry added.

In the process of carrying out patrol missions, the crews also improve their skills in using standard helicopter weapons.

On November 22, in the western part of the Black Sea, four unmanned boats of the Ukrainian Navy were discovered heading towards the Crimean Peninsula, and they were destroyed.

Earlier, on November 17, the Ministry of Defense reported the discovery of eight boats moving towards the Crimean Peninsula in the southwestern part of the Black Sea. Seven unmanned boats and one Willard-type fast boat with a landing group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were destroyed, the department reported.

The Ukrainian armed forces are trying to strike Russian territories against the backdrop of a special operation in Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by the Russian Federation on February 24, 2022. The decision was made due to the worsening situation in the region.