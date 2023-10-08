The crews of the T-90M “Breakthrough” tanks of the “West” group of forces perform fire missions in the zone of a special military operation in the Kupyansk direction. Footage of the combat work of the Russian military was published by the Russian Ministry of Defense on Sunday, October 8.

The crews of the T-90M “Breakthrough” tanks in the Kupyansk direction carry out fire missions to provide fire support to the assault detachments of the “West” group of forces and to destroy the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in strong points.

Using the terrain, tank crews advance to the line, destroy the manpower of the Ukrainian formations, and also suppress its firing points, allowing assault troops to advance deeper into the enemy’s defenses. Tankers successfully hit observation posts, ammunition depots, as well as Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel located at a considerable distance and beyond line of sight, thanks to reconnaissance using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The commander of a tank company with the call sign Okhotnik told how, as part of the crew on the T-90M Proryv, during the execution of missions, he covered his tank with fire, firing from indirect firing positions. During the battle, an enemy was noticed who began to oppose the fire, and the Hunter decided to call fire on himself, distract the enemy and thereby enable the other crew to escape from the return fire.

For the impeccable performance of combat missions, dedication in battle and saving comrades, the entire crew of the Hunter was awarded medals “For Courage”.

Earlier, on October 4, crews of a 2S4 “Tulpan” self-propelled mortar successfully penetrated a fortified area of ​​Ukrainian Armed Forces mercenaries in the Kupyansk direction. The work was carried out with high-explosive mines and active rockets.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of a worsening situation in the region.