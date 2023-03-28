The Russian Ministry of Defense for the first time announced a GLSDB projectile shot down by an air defense system in a special operation zone

The Russian air defense system (AD) shot down a GLSDB projectile in the zone of the special operation. This was first reported to journalists in the Russian Defense Ministry.

The defense department did not specify where exactly the projectile was intercepted. In addition, over the past day, air defense systems destroyed 18 shells of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS).

GLSDB (Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb) homing missiles were included in the new US aid package for Ukraine in winter. The shells are a “smart” air bomb with an engine, the firing range of which reaches 150 kilometers.

In connection with the supply of American bombs to Ukraine, experts expressed the opinion that against this background, Russia could change the tactics of warfare in the NVO zone. In particular, military expert Alexander Musienko believed that due to the supply of GLSDB, Russian forces would have to adapt, moving military facilities even further away from the line of contact.