The Russian Ministry of Defense estimated the damage from an artillery ammunition fire that broke out in 2020 at a warehouse in the Ryazan region at more than 21 billion rubles. This was reported on Friday, January 19 TASS citing court sources.

According to the agency, the Ryazan Garrison Military Court partially satisfied the claim, collecting 4 million rubles from the former commander of the military unit, Alexei Kozhevnikov, convicted of negligence, in favor of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

“The rest of the demands of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation for compensation for property damage caused by the crime in an amount exceeding 4 million rubles shall be refused,” the court stated.

In addition, the court also refused to satisfy civil claims, the total amount of which was about 3 million 850 thousand rubles. Kozhevnikov received claims from two victims as a result of the incident.

A fire at ammunition depots near Ryazan occurred on October 7, 2020. Then, within a radius of 50 km from the emergency site, an evacuation was announced and supplies were detonated. Some residents of the nearby village of Shelemishevo fled their homes. Only those who categorically refused to leave remained in the village. In total, more than 2.3 thousand people were evacuated due to the fire.

The governor of the Ryazan region, Nikolai Lyubimov, then announced that three people were injured as a result of the fire.

It was later reported that at least 17 buildings were damaged after the incident.