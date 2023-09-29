Russian Defense Ministry: Ukrainian Armed Forces are withdrawing the 47th brigade from near Rabotino due to refusal to fight

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are withdrawing the 47th brigade from near the village of Rabotino due to their refusal to fight with the Russian military. This regrouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was reported to journalists at the Russian Ministry of Defense.

As the defense department said, the brigade will be sent to the rear. The reason for the refusal to fight was that the unit’s losses were too high.

“The 47th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is being withdrawn to the rear area from the area of ​​the village of Rabotino, Zaporozhye region, due to the refusal of military personnel to carry out combat missions due to losses incurred,” the Ministry of Defense said.

Earlier, the head of the public movement “We are together with Russia,” Vladimir Rogov, said that Kyiv’s statements about the alleged breakthrough of the Russian first line of defense in the Rabotino-Verbovoe section of the Orekhovsky direction in fact turned out to be a lie. According to him, the heavy attacks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are contained and repelled by the Russian military.