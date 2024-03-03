The Russian military destroyed 143 drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU), including Bayraktar TB-2, in one day. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported this on Sunday, March 3.

Unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down in the areas of populated areas of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Kharkov, Zaporozhye, Kherson and Sumy regions.

In addition, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation hit the personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in 106 regions. An enemy aviation ammunition depot was also hit and two HIMARS multiple launch rocket system projectiles were shot down.

The day before, the head of the press center of the group of forces “South” of the Russian Armed Forces, Vadim Astafiev, reported that the group’s air defense (air defense) and electronic warfare (EW) systems shot down 24 Ukrainian UAVs in the Donetsk direction.

Prior to this, on February 29, the head of the press center of the “West” group of troops, Ivan Bigma, also reported on the liquidation of 48 Ukrainian Armed Forces drones in the Kupyansk direction in one day.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

Watch more current videos and details about the situation in Donbass on the Izvestia TV channel.