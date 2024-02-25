The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the awarding of military orders for the capture of Avdeevka

The chief of staff of the Center group of troops, Lieutenant General Denis Lyamin, awarded military personnel who distinguished themselves in carrying out tasks during the capture of the city of Avdievka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). This was reported to the Russian Ministry of Defense, reports TASS.

It is clarified that the military was awarded the Order of Courage, medals “For Courage” and insignia of the Order of St. George – St. George's Crosses. Lyamin wished the military success, patience and health.

Earlier it was reported that the head of the DPR Denis Pushilin arrived in Avdeevka, where he also assessed the situation in the city. The politician said that currently there is a lot of work to be done to clear the mines and restore the city.

On February 17, the head of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Sergei Shoigu, reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the complete taking of Avdeevka under control.