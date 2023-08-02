Russian Defense Ministry: Kyiv tried to attack a Navy ship accompanying a civilian ship

Kyiv tried to attack the ship of the Navy accompanying the civilian ship. (Navy) This was reported to journalists in the Ministry of Defense (MO) of Russia.

The incident occurred in the southwestern part of the Black Sea.

As clarified in the Ministry of Defense, the attack was carried out using a marine unmanned boat. The official representative of the defense department, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, noted that the attack was unsuccessful.

“Through the professional actions of the crew of the Russian ship, the Ukrainian boat was detected and destroyed in a timely manner,” said a spokesman for the Defense Ministry.

A similar attack attempt was made by Ukraine a day earlier, on August 1. Then the Russian military discovered and destroyed three Ukrainian surface drones.

The Ministry of Defense called the attempted attack on civilian ships a terrorist one.