The Russian Ministry of Defense reported an attack on a hangar with BECs in the industrial zone of Odessa

The Russian Ministry of Defense on Wednesday, March 6, reported that Russian troops attacked a hangar in the industrial port area of ​​Odessa.

According to information from the military department, unmanned boats (BEC) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were being prepared for combat operations in the hangar. The ministry noted that the goal of the strike was achieved and the object was hit.

There were explosions in Odessa, Zelensky was in the city

In Odessa, on the night of March 6, as well as in the morning and afternoon, a series of explosions occurred, Ukrainian media reported.

The country's President Vladimir Zelensky was in the city on the afternoon of March 6; he was supposed to meet with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, whose visit was not announced in advance. In one of the videos fixed a motorcade of several limousines and minibuses.

Related materials:

Zelensky was not injured as a result of the attack

As Greek media reported, the cause of the explosion was a Russian missile strike 150 meters from the delegation from Athens. It is alleged that the target of the attack was the motorcade of the President of Ukraine.

It later became known that representatives of the Greek authorities were not injured. Zelensky survived a missile attack on his motorcade and held a meeting with Mitsotakis.

This suggests that we first need to defend ourselves. Best of all, it's an air defense system Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

According to Zelensky, he not only heard, but also saw the explosion.

Ukraine was repeatedly predicted to lose Odessa

Many experts and politicians have warned many times that Ukraine could lose Odessa in 2024. In particular, former intelligence officer of the US Armed Forces Scott Ritter spoke about this.

The same opinion was previously expressed by journalists from the Italian newspaper Fatto Quotidiano. They pointed to the worsening position of the Ukrainian troops after the defeat near Avdiivka.

On February 22, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that Odessa is a Russian city and called on it to “return home.”

About Odessa I can simply say: “Odessa, come home.” That's all. We have been waiting for Odessa in the Russian Federation, even because of the history of this city, what kind of people live there, what language they speak. This is our Russian, Russian city Dmitry Medvedev Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly called Odessa a Russian city.