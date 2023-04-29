The Russian Armed Forces struck at the command staff of the group of troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine “Kherson”

The Russian military launched a group attack on the location of the command staff of the united group of troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) “Kherson”. This was stated by the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov.

It is noted that the strike with sea-based long-range precision weapons was carried out on the evening of Friday, April 28 – its goal was achieved, the department stressed.

The Ministry of Defense also spoke about strikes against units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics. As Konashenkov clarified, the strikes were inflicted by operational-tactical aviation and artillery. In total, as a result of actions on this sector of the front, up to 75 enemy fighters were destroyed.

At the same time, the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kupyansk direction per day amounted to more than 70 servicemen, the Russian military department added.