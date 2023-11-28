Ministry of Defense: The Armed Forces of Ukraine used chemical weapons to poison food during the Northern Military District

During the special operation, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) more than once used chemical weapons, poisoning food products. As a result, 15 people were killed, said the head of the radiation, chemical and biological protection troops (RCBZ) of the Russian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, at a session of the Congress of Young Scientists.

He said that Russian military chemists discovered a number of compounds in chemical weapons components that are produced “only in one country.” The head of the RKhBZ troops emphasized that this component is expensive and the state that synthesizes it has “a big “fad” about this substance.”

During a special military operation, 17 cases of the use of chemical weapons components by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to poison food products were recorded, which caused the death of at least 15 people Igor KirillovChief of the RCBZ troops of the Russian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General See also The authorities announced the preparation of the transfer of more than 130 thousand houses to electric heating

In addition, the head of the RCBZ troops indicated that due to the failed counteroffensive, Ukrainian troops could also use biological weapons. We are talking about contamination of water sources, food supplies and animal feed. According to the lieutenant general, indirect evidence for such accusations is that in the liberated territories many strains were discovered transferred from American collections of thermal cultures, as well as frozen biological media “for the cultivation of pathogens of the bacterial and viral environment.”

Photo: Alexander Galperin / RIA Novosti

The Ministry of Defense warned about a provocation of Ukraine with biological weapons

At the end of October, Kirillov said that the Ukrainian special services were probably planning to commit a provocation using bioweapons and blame Russia for this. Thus, in Lviv, with the support of the United States, they have already practiced provocations using the avian influenza virus, he pointed out. According to Kirillov, Ukraine may be preparing a provocation “under a false flag.” In addition, in 2023, the Ukrainian Science and Technology Center, which is the main intermediary for the distribution of Pentagon grants, resumed its activities in Kyiv.

The Russian Ministry of Defense also warned that the United States and Ukraine were engaged in military biology under the guise of peaceful research. From August 8 to 17, a meeting of the working group on strengthening the Biological Weapons Convention, prohibiting their use, was held in Geneva. Then Moscow raised the issue of Kiev’s compliance with the agreement.

The DPR accused Kyiv of using chemical weapons near Gorlovka

In September, adviser to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Yan Gagin said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had repeatedly used shells filled with chemicals. He said that he “experienced it himself in Volnovakha, Mariupol, then fighters suffered in Ugledar and Artemovsk.” According to Gagin, local commanders reported that the Ukrainian military fired heavily with shells filled with a substance that causes attacks of suffocation, lacrimation, nausea, laryngeal swelling and skin irritation.

Photo: Alexey Mayshev / RIA Novosti

The OPCW promised to study evidence of the use of prohibited substances by Ukraine

Director General of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Fernando Arias promised to analyze evidence provided by Russia of the use of substances prohibited under the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) by Ukraine. Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the organization, Russian Ambassador to the Netherlands Alexander Shulgin said that this information is classified as “specially protected” by the OPCW in order to prevent speculation on this topic.

At the same time, in July, the OPCW stated that all declared stockpiles of chemical weapons in the world had been destroyed. Shortly before this, retired Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic Andrei Marochko reported that Ukrainian troops hit Russian army positions near the city of Soledar in the DPR with prohibited chemical munitions. According to him, when detonated, acrid smoke was released, which causes burning of the skin, and when inhaled, people lose consciousness.