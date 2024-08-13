In Yakutia, they decided to replace the minister who went to Ukraine with a member of the SVO

The Minister of Youth Affairs and Social Communications of Yakutia, Petr Shamaev, who went to the combat zone in Ukraine, was decided to be replaced by 29-year-old participant of the special military operation (SVO) Igor Yurgin. This reports Republican publication “TaigaPost”.

The Russian minister had not served in the army before. Shamaev completed drone operator courses and trains with volunteers. According to Taiga, the official went to the front for six months and was assigned to the Far Eastern detachment.

Shamaev’s post was entrusted to serviceman Yurgin, who holds the title of Hero of Russia. He commanded an assault detachment in the special operation zone, then took part in the “Time of Heroes” leadership training program and is undergoing an internship in the government of Yakutia.

Earlier it was reported that a participant of the SVO who fought in the area of ​​the settlement of Krynki in the Kherson region met with the Minister of Defense of Russia Andrey Belousov. During the conversation, he told the minister that the active use of drones could save the lives of soldiers.