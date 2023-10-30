The DPR detained suspects in the murder of a family of nine people in Volnovakha

In the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), law enforcement officers detained two Russian servicemen on suspicion of massacre of a family of nine people. This was reported in the republican department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR). According to the investigation, the residents of Volnovakha, among whom were two children, were killed while they were sleeping – in addition to multiple gunshot wounds, each victim had a wound to the head. Details of what is known about the crime and its motives are in the Lenta.ru material.

Contract workers from the Far East were detained on suspicion of crime

According to the republican department of the Investigative Committee, the detained contract servicemen came to the DPR from the Far East. According to investigators, on the night of Saturday, October 28, they dealt with a family who lived in a private house on Donetskaya Street in the village of Volnovakha – it is located between Donetsk and Melitopol.

Currently, the detainees have been taken to the investigative department to establish all the circumstances of the incident, as well as consolidate the evidence base. According to preliminary data, the motive for the crime was a domestic conflict.

The criminals used automatic weapons with silencers

The bodies of all nine family members were found in their home on the morning of October 28. The victims of the crime were a five-year-old boy, his nine-year-old sister, their parents, grandparents and the children’s uncle, his wife and her brother who came to visit.

All family members were killed in their own beds while they slept. Apparently, the guests (uncle, his wife and her brother) initially did not intend to stay overnight – they slept side by side, in casual clothes. Each of the victims, including children, received a control shot in the head after the execution. Lenta.ru source in law enforcement agencies

The criminals fired from automatic weapons (according to preliminary data, Kalashnikov assault rifles): they fired about 80 bullets. At the same time, judging by the fact that none of the neighbors heard the shots, the criminals used machine guns with silencers. This is also indicated by characteristic marks on some of the bullets recovered from the scene of the tragedy – those that were managed to be examined.

Criminals used housebreaking tactics

According to Lenta.ru’s source in law enforcement agencies, the investigative team discovered that the electricity in the family’s house was turned off from the panel, but the shooters were well versed in unfamiliar rooms. This suggested that the attackers had night vision devices.

The tactics of movement of suspects, established by ICR criminologists, pointed to the standard actions of combat groups when clearing a house – perhaps without the use of grenades Lenta.ru source in law enforcement agencies

Army markings were found on shell casings in the family’s home.

Since the DPR has virtually no video surveillance system, the search for suspects was extremely difficult – the family’s neighbors did not see or hear anything. By the time the bodies were discovered, the massacre was 8-10 hours old, which suggested that the crime had been committed around 3-4 am.

Near the house with the bodies of the victims, tire tracks similar to those of a motorcycle or ATV were found. The shell casings found in the house had different marks (markings), but some of them were clearly from army supplies Lenta.ru source in law enforcement agencies

According to the source, immediately after the discovery of the bodies, the leadership of the local prosecutor’s office, the Investigative Committee, as well as the command of several military units arrived at the scene. Around two o’clock in the afternoon on October 29, clues to the suspects suddenly appeared, which included a white and red motorcycle and a photograph of unknown origin.

The motive for the crime in Volnovakha remains a mystery

The evening before the crime, a family from Volnovakha celebrated the birthday of their 51-year-old grandmother – and at some point, her 53-year-old husband had a conflict with passing military personnel. According to Lenta.ru’s source in law enforcement agencies, interviews with holiday guests and neighbors showed that the quarrel was with natives of the North Caucasus. What caused it remains unknown at this time.

According to some reports, the man was involved in the sale of alcohol and the conflict arose on this basis. But the investigation data does not yet confirm this version. Lenta.ru source in law enforcement agencies

Currently, numerous examinations have been ordered, including ballistic and traceological examinations, but their results are not yet available. Officials have also not yet commented on the detention of the suspects.