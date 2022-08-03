The Russian military used the latest TSVL-8 Stalingrad sniper rifle in Ukraine

The Russian military is effectively using the latest tactical sniper rifle TSVL-8 “Stalingrad” in the zone of the military operation in Ukraine. This is reported TASS with reference to a source in power structures.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, the weapon worked effectively at a distance of up to 1.5 kilometers, showing high accuracy. At the same time, he did not specify in which specific areas of Donbass and regions of Ukraine the rifle was used.

Earlier it was reported that during a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine, the Russian military captured a large number of Ukrainian sniper rifles Ukrop UAR-10. Snipers used captured weapons against units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).