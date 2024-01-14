The Russian military used the “Turtle” ammunition delivery drone for the first time in the Northern Military District zone

The Russian military used the Turtle drone delivering ammunition for the first time in the zone of a special military operation, Konstantin Bagdasarov, CEO of the Argo development company, announced this, reports RIA News.

He noted that the first experimental model is being used in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), it is being tested in combat conditions.

“Its main tasks are the delivery of ammunition and food; in particular, the robot delivers mines for mortar crews. The military are happy with the development,” Bagdasarov said.

The general director of Argo also noted that the drone’s carrying capacity is 500 kilograms and it can reach a distance of up to five kilometers.

The Turtle robot is electric, it does not create acoustic noise and is not visible in the thermal range. The relatively small dimensions (body height is about a meter) make it difficult to detect on the ground, the developer added.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the Tactical Missile Weapons Corporation (KTRV) had launched mass production of the latest models of precision-guided ammunition.