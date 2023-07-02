Soldiers of the 2nd Army Corps of the Southern Group of Forces offered the Ukrainian military to lay down their arms near Belogorivka in the Luhansk People’s Republic. This was announced on Sunday, July 2 “RIA News” one of the soldiers called Baga.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, the Russian army does not want the Kiev regime to force the citizens of Ukraine to take up arms.

“I take this opportunity to say that they lay down their arms and return to their wives and children at home,” Baga is quoted as saying.

Earlier, on July 1, the official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Igor Konashenkov, said that the defense of the Yuzhnaya units successfully repelled 15 attacks in the Donetsk direction, including in the areas of Belogorovka settlements.

Prior to this, on June 30, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that the Russian Armed Forces had suppressed an attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to conduct reconnaissance in force in the Zaporozhye direction. In addition, Russian troops inflicted fire damage on the accumulation of Ukrainian manpower and equipment in the area of ​​​​the village of Levadne in the Zaporozhye region.

Military expert Vasily Dandykin told Izvestiya on June 28 that, judging by the losses of Ukrainian troops, the first stage of their counteroffensive, which began on June 4, had failed. As part of the second stage, the Armed Forces of Ukraine began to probe new directions, in particular, it is conducting attacks in the area of ​​​​the Antonovsky bridge on the Dnieper, he added.

In turn, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on June 27 that since the start of the first counteroffensive, Kyiv has lost 259 tanks and 780 armored vehicles.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.