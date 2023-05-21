The Russian military tracked the enemy near Avdiivka and destroyed them with artillery fire

The Russian military tracked down the Ukrainian unit in the fortified area near Avdiivka with the help of a drone and destroyed the enemy. This is reported RIA News with reference to the correspondent.

The drone operator recorded the movement of personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian side, which was trying to take up previously lost positions under the fire cover of the BMP-1 armored personnel carrier. The scouts who carried out covert surveillance corrected the aimed fire of the artillery of the First Slavic Brigade of the 1st Army Corps of the 8th Combined Arms Army of the Southern Military District.

“During the day we inflicted fire damage on them. They forced them to withdraw from their positions. But later, apparently on a completely thoughtless order of the Kyiv command, they were again forced to occupy the lost fortified area, ”said an artillery officer with the call sign “Valek”.

He added that powerful artillery strikes thwarted “an essentially hopeless attempt to counterattack.”

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) lost about 430 fighters in all directions.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy’s losses amounted to 85 people, in the Artemivsk direction, the enemy’s losses amounted to up to 100 Ukrainian fighters and mercenaries, in the Donetsk direction, over 120 fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed over the past day, in the Yuzhno-Donetsk and Zaporizhia — up to 50, and in Kherson — up to 15.