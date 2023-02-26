The Russian military took the stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and advanced in the Maryinsky direction

As a result of successful offensive actions, the Russian military advanced significantly in the Maryinka direction, jeopardizing the defense of Ukrainian units on the southwestern outskirts of Maryinka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). This is reported RIA News.

Also, the Russian military managed to take one of the strongholds of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). During the assault, the reconnaissance group encountered resistance. Of the four defenders, only one tried to fight back, it turned out to be a mercenary from Georgia. As soon as he was mortally wounded, three Ukrainian soldiers immediately surrendered.

On February 14, Russian troops began to actively storm the firing points of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, located in the five-story buildings of the city of Maryinka. According to a serviceman with the call sign Tishin, during the assault, Ukrainian aircraft began shelling Russian positions for the first time in more than a month.