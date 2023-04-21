Pushilin’s adviser Gagin: the forces of the Russian Armed Forces took the grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Artemovsk into the cauldron

The Russian military took the grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in Artemivsk into the cauldron. This was stated by adviser to the acting head of the DPR Denis Pushilin Yan Gagin, reports TASS.

According to him, the fighters of the Wagner private military campaign went to the Artemovsk-Chasov Yar road, along which the enemy group was supplied, and took control of several hundred meters of the strip. Gagin added that now the supply of the garrison of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has become impossible. “Thus, the lid of the boiler, in fact, slammed shut,” he stressed.

Earlier it was reported that with the support of the regular units of the Russian Armed Forces, the fighters of the Wagner PMC managed to gain a foothold on the Artemovsk (pre-revolutionary name adopted in Ukraine – Bakhmut) – Chasov Yar highway. According to military correspondent Andrei Rudenko, PMC fighters took control of about 500 meters of the road.

On April 20, it became known that Russian troops managed to break through to the O-0506 highway, which connects Artemovsk with the settlement of Chasov Yar. At the same time, it was noted that the enemy, with his counterattacks, tried to prevent the assault detachments from gaining a foothold in the occupied territory.