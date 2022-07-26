School No. 2 in the village of Veselovskoye, Zaporozhye region, invited Russian servicemen to participate in fun starts together with schoolchildren. The Ministry of Defense presented footage of the mass event on Tuesday, July 26.

“To show children that not only children can play pranks, play pranks, that even seemingly serious, strict uncles are also children at heart. And so that when the military machine and the military appear, so that they are not frightened. Military – this does not mean evil. A military man means something completely different,” Maria Selifonova, director of school No. 2, explained the decision to invite the military to communicate with children.

The second school in Veselovsky resumed work on June 1. Now it is visited by more than 50 people. The fighters themselves say that communication with children supports them morally.

“These are such vivid, lively emotions. And it is they who remind us that peaceful life continues here in Zaporozhye,” one of the servicemen said.

At the end of the holiday, the Russian fighters allowed the children to sit behind the wheel of their vehicles and gave them sweet gifts.

On July 15, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the military-civilian administration (CMA) of Zaporozhye, called the region forever lost to Ukraine. He added that, according to sociological surveys, the majority of local residents see their future as part of Russia. On July 14, the head of the Regional State Administration, Yevgeny Balitsky, announced that a referendum on joining the Russian Federation would be held in early autumn.

Russia continues the special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24. A few days earlier, the situation in the region escalated significantly due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. The authorities of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics announced the evacuation of residents to the Russian Federation, and also turned to Moscow for help. On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of the DNR and LNR.

