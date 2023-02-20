The head of Chechnya Kadyrov announced the control of the exit to the railway to Seversk

The Russian military has taken control of the railroad access to Seversk in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR). This was stated by the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov in a personal Telegram-channel.

According to him, the Akhmat special forces, together with the 3rd battalion of the 2nd army corps of the People’s Militia (NM) of the LPR, occupied a strategic height in the vicinity of Belogorovka. “After intense fighting, about five kilometers of land came under the control of our units, as well as access to the railway leading to Seversk,” Kadyrov wrote.

The head of Chechnya also pointed out that fierce battles had been going on for quite a long time.

Earlier, Russian war correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny said that the most threatening situation is developing for the Ukrainian military in the area of ​​Artemovsk and Kremennaya. The Kyiv command has to use fresh units intended for the formation of shock units, the military commander said.

On February 18, Jan Gagin, adviser to the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, said that the supply of the group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Artemovsk was almost completely blocked. The settlement fell into the operational environment.