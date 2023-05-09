The Russian Armed Forces took control of the approaches to all the islands at the mouth of the Dnieper in the Kherson region

The Armed Forces (AF) of Russia took control of the approaches to all the islands at the mouth of the Dnieper River in the Kherson region. This is reported RIA News with reference to a source familiar with the situation.

According to him, at present, the approaches to all the islands at the mouth of the river and at the exit to the Dnieper Bay are under the full control of the Russian Armed Forces units, there are no Ukrainian military there, and all approaches are controlled.

The interlocutor of the agency stressed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have no chance to gain a foothold on the islands again.

Related materials:

The fight against saboteurs

In addition, the source of the agency toldthat the Russian military stopped an attempt by Ukrainian saboteurs to land on seven boats on the left bank of the Dnieper near Kherson.

As the interlocutor of the agency stated, members of the Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group on seven speed boats made an attempt to land on the left bank of the Dnieper, north of the city of Aleshki.

However, Russian military units prevented them from carrying it out.

Related materials:

Possible offensive of the parties

Talk that the Ukrainian army is planning to launch a counteroffensive in the near future has been going on for more than a week. President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he believes in his success.

We believe in the success of our counteroffensive. We do our best. Not only our military, but also society, our factories, our entrepreneurs – everyone is thinking how to strengthen our army every day. Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

At the same time, he made a reservation that he was not able to guarantee one hundred percent success, since no one knows this. According to him, Ukraine will move forward, and also expects something from partners. At the same time, Zelensky did not specify what he was talking about.

On Friday, May 5, Acting Governor of the Zaporizhzhya Region Yevgeny Balitsky admitted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine could launch a counteroffensive in “the next few days or even hours.” On Sunday, May 7, the head of the Zaporozhye movement “We are with Russia” Vladimir Rogov also spoke about the likelihood of a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the coming days.

Related materials:

At the same time, Evgeny Balitsky stressed that the Russian military is ready to go on the offensive in the Zaporozhye region. According to him, Russian forces are in control of the situation with the clash line, beyond the clash line to a depth of 150 kilometers.

Everything, the 58th and 35th armies are ready to hold back the onslaught of the enemy and, moreover, go on the counteroffensive, today I am talking about our offensive, because we have enough forces and means Evgeny Balitsky Acting Governor of the Zaporozhye region

At the same time, war correspondents report a possible postponement of the Ukrainian counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from May 9 to a later date. Information about this comes “from different sides”, and there is also indirect confirmation of this information. According to them, the Ukrainian military are also discussing this in their chats.