WarGonzo announced the capture of the village of Pavlovka in the DPR under the control of the Russian Armed Forces

The Russian military took control of the village of Pavlovka, which is located in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). Footage from the scene published in Telegram-WarGonzo channel.

It is specified that units of the Pacific Fleet (Pacific Fleet) and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the DPR managed to establish control over the settlement. The published pictures show how the military raises the Russian flag over one of the buildings.

WarGonzo indicated that the village came under the control of the Russian army on the eve of Police Day. “It is noteworthy that representatives of this department played one of the key roles in this assault operation,” the military correspondents of the project noted.

Earlier, the acting head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, spoke about heavy fighting in the Pavlovka area. Commenting on what is happening, Pushilin explained that without the complete occupation of Pavlovka, it would be extremely difficult to advance and take control of Vuhledar, in order to subsequently move the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) away from Donetsk.