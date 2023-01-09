The Headquarters of the DPR Terodefense announced the capture of the village of Bakhmutskoye on January 9

The Russian military took control of the village of Bakhmutskoye, located northeast of Artemovsk. About this in Telegram said the headquarters of the territorial defense of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

“As of January 9, 2023, on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic The RF Armed Forces liberated Bakhmutskoye,” the headquarters said in a statement.

On January 7, it became known that the fighters of the Wagner PMC occupied the village of Podgornoye in the suburbs of Artemovsk. According to the combat map, Russian forces control settlements to the south and southeast of the city, as well as almost all villages to the east of it.

According to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) is currently organizing the transfer of reinforcements towards Artemivsk.