MO: Russian military thwarted attacks by attack aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Krasnolimansk direction

The Russian military thwarted the attacks of the assault groups of the mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the Krasnolymansk direction, this was announced by the head of the press center of the Center group Oleksandr Savchuk, his words are quoted RIA News.

The representative of the Ministry of Defense noted that attempts by Ukrainian attack aircraft to attack were prevented by artillery fire and air strikes in the direction of Torsky and Serebryansky forestry.

In addition, according to Savchuk, an infantry fighting vehicle, two armored vehicles, two mortars were destroyed, and four drones were also shot down by air defense forces. The Armed Forces of Ukraine lost about 90 personnel, he added.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense reported that in the course of active defense in the Donetsk direction, units of the southern group of forces successfully repelled eight attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the areas of six settlements of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).