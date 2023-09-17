The Russian Armed Forces thwarted and repelled six attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Krasnoliman direction

The head of the press center of the Russian Armed Forces “Center” group, Alexander Savchuk, said that the Russian military thwarted and repelled six attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Krasnoliman direction. He talked about this RIA News.

He clarified that the Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to attack in the area of ​​the Torsky area and Serebryansky forestry. As a result of the actions of the Russian army, the enemy lost a tank, an armored vehicle and more than 50 militants.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces tried to restore their lost positions in the Donetsk People’s Republic and unsuccessfully attacked in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Torskoye and Serebryansky forestry. The Ukrainian military failed to regain their lost positions.