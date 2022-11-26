The Russian military survived in a wrecked tank in the LPR during a special operation and continued to serve

Russian tankers survived in a wrecked combat vehicle during a special operation in the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR). After the incident, they continued to serve. This is reported RIA News referring to the tank commander with the call sign “Wasp”.

The interlocutor of the agency said that his crew had already taken part in a special military operation and, after the car was hit, returned to the LPR.

Previously, “Osa” served on a contract basis in tank troops in the Vladimir region. During partial mobilization, he was called up and assigned to the same position. “We are protecting our citizens, civil society, which is under oppression here,” the tanker said.

Earlier it was reported that Russian servicemen in the Kupyansk direction thwarted the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) – this happened near the villages near Kharkov and Luhansk.