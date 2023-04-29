RusVesna: Russian military man survived after a burst in the head and escaped from the battlefield in the NVO zone

The Russian soldier survived after a burst in the head and escaped from the battlefield in the zone of a special military operation (NVO). The corresponding video was posted Telegram-channel “Voenkors of the Russian Spring”.

According to the authors, this happened near Artemovsk (the Ukrainian name is Bakhmut). The footage shows how a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) from a few meters fires a burst from a machine gun at the head of a Russian military man, but he miraculously remains alive. He was able to duck, and then turned around in the trench and left the battlefield.

It is specified that the video was filmed by a Ukrainian drone during the assault on positions.

Ukraine has been defending Artemivsk since August 2022. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu explained the meaning of fighting for the city by saying that control over it would allow the Russian Armed Forces to advance deep into Ukraine. The Minister called Artemivsk an important center of defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Currently, the city is blocked from the northern and southern outskirts.